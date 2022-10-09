Woman wins lottery with dead mum's numbers and spends winnings on trip to Blackpool

Kelly Firth, 44, bought her mum Carol's Lotto Hotpicks tickets every week, before the 65-year-old died.

She found the numbers written on a card while clearing her mum's flat months later - and played them at the shops, with a line on Wednesday and Saturday.

When her numbers didn't come up on the first draw she ripped up the ticket - but was astonished when three numbers came up on the weekend draw.

Kelly Firth and mum Carol Firth

Kelly was celebrating and shouting to Carol's ashes on her TV stand when her mum's favourite song - 'You're Simply the Best' by Tina Turner - came on the radio.

Grandmother-of-four Kelly had to hunt through the flat's communal bins to find the scraps of her discarded tickets, which she pieced together, bagging her the £1,600 prize.

Mum-of-two Kelly said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly's grandsons enjoying Blackpool with her lottery winnings

Kelly said: "Watching the TV on Saturday night, I recognised mum's numbers but I'd already ripped up the tickets and binned them.

"My heart dropped. I was jumping for joy one minute, telling mum we had won and that I knew she was around because she knew I needed this, and then panicking the next.

"I'd only just put my black bin out so I jumped in the big bin outside and pulled every black bin liner out and searched every one until I found the tickets which luckily still had the barcode intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was shouting to mum that we'd won, and I put the radio on to celebrate, and mum's favourite song which I played at her funeral was playing.

"It just confirmed that mum really was still there. I couldn't believe it."

Kelly took her ripped up tickets to her local shop where a shop assistant helped to piece them back together, before handing over the cash.

She spent the winnings on a family trip to Blackpool and believes her mum would have loved to know her numbers had brought joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly said: "I took my little family on a little trip to Blackpool with the winnings - my daughter Demi, 26, and my four grandsons, Harley, 10, Coby Jay, eight, Addison Rio, five, and Kylan, four.

"My mum loved Blackpool and I know it would have meant a lot to her that her numbers helped us make some special memories.

"Mum was my best friend, I miss her every day and I can't believe her numbers brought us so much luck. It was like she was still here with us.