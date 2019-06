Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire in a Blackpool flat.

Crews from Blackpool and South Shore stations were called to the first floor property in Whitegate Drive late on Saturday afternoon.

Four sets of breathing apparatus were used to tackle the fire, which a brigade spokesman said was 'well developed'.

Bus services and other traffic was diverted away from the scene, close to Devonshire Square, while the firefighters dealt with the incident.

The woman's condition is not known.