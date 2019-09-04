Woman missing for more than six weeks 'may be in Blackpool'

Have your say

A woman from Merseyside that has been missing since July may be in Blackpool.

That is according to Blackpool Police, which has issued a missing person's appeal for Claire Middlehurst.

Claire Middlehurst

Claire, 36, from Merseyside, was last seen in Newton-Le-Willows on Sunday, July 21.

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said they are "growing concerned for the welfare" of Claire, who "may be in the Blackpool area".

Claire is described as being 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.

She had blonde hair when she was last seen, however she does change her hair colour often.

The police spokesman added: "We believe Claire could be in the company of a man of a similar age."

PC Ken Armstrong said: “It’s been over a month since Claire was last seen and we are concerned for her welfare.

"If you have seen Claire or a woman matching her description, please get in touch with us.

“Claire – if you are reading this, please call us and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 989 of August 20.