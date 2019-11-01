Will writing slots fill up fast in Blackpool

Appointments to make a will using a charity scheme are filling up fast in Blackpool, local solicitors have warned.

Will Aid invites people to have a professional will drawn up during the month of November in exchange for a donation to charity.

But the scheme has proved so popular in Blackpool this year that there are now only a few slots left to book in.

Campaign director Peter de Vena Franks said: “We have seen record numbers of early bookings being made in this region but it’s not too late. You can still make an appointment during November and we suggest you do it right now to avoid disappointment.

“Having a will is one of the most important items of paperwork you can have, yet alarmingly many still put off making one. Will Aid is an amazing opportunity to get the help of a professional solicitor and tick it off the to-do list with the added bonus of helping nine amazing charities.

“We have a fantastic network of solicitors who generously donate their time to help people get their affairs in order.”

Solicitors who take part waive their usual fee for writing basic wills, instead you are invited to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid which then supports the work of ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

In 2018, its 30th anniversary year, Will Aid raised more than £1m and, with the support of philanthropic solicitors, has raised more than £20m for good causes and helped more than 300,000 people make their wills.

Those who wish to make a will can book their November appointments now via www.willaid.org.uk by calling 0300 0309 558.

For more information visit: www.willaid.org.uk

Solicitors with availability in Blackpool include:

Wylie Kay

Berrys Solicitors