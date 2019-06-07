Widdecombe's Lytham show to go ahead

A talk in Fylde by politician Ann Widdecome is to go ahead - despite some of her other theatre appearances being cancelled following controversial comments she made about sexuality.

Venues in Greater Manchester, Devon and Surrey have axed tour dates after the Brexit Party MEP suggested science could "produce an answer" to being gay.

She has since blamed a "liberal tyranny" for the backlash and said theatres refusing to host shows were "denying free speech".

Her talk, entitled Strictly Ann: An Evening With Ann Widdecombe, at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion on Tuesday evening go on as planned.

More than two thirds of the tickets for the 450-capacity venue have been sold and Tim Lince, chairman of the managing Lowther Trust, said: "It is not for us to deny free speech."

The Garrick Theatre in Atrinchma has joined the Penlee Open Air Theatre in Penzance, the Electric Theatre in Guildford and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe in cancelling bookings for the one-woman show because of her comments in a Sky News interview.

But Miss Widdecombe has said that she has no intention of using the one-woman shows as a platform for her views on sexuality.

"I'm disappointed that the people who bought the tickets are now finding that they can't have that fun after all," she told the BBC.

"This is now the grip that I call the liberal tyranny and I think we have got to fight it."

She added that she had been "hijacked" when questioned about her views on sexuality, after agreeing to speak about winning a seat in May's European elections.

The newly-elected MEP said she stood by her comments, but they had been "distorted" on social media

But David Hutchinson, who runs the Landmark Theatre, said he was "absolutely disgusted" by her remarks.