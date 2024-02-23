Dalmatian dog owners invited to 'Dally Rally' at St Annes beach tomorrow
Do you have a Dalmatian? This is where you can take your pet for the special annual 'Dally Rally' walk this weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dalmatians and their owners are invited to join in with a special socialisation walkies on the Fylde coast this weekend.
It's a chance for pet owners to share their love for the breed, and raise money for animal charities - as part of a national walking event called the 'Dally Rally'. The walk will start at the North Beach car park in St Annes, at 11am on Saturday (Feb 25). It lasts until 3pm.
The charity event is held at various locations across the country. To find a Dally Rally near you visit the group.