Dalmatians and their owners are invited to join in with a special socialisation walkies on the Fylde coast this weekend.

It's a chance for pet owners to share their love for the breed, and raise money for animal charities - as part of a national walking event called the 'Dally Rally'. The walk will start at the North Beach car park in St Annes, at 11am on Saturday (Feb 25). It lasts until 3pm.