White doves and owls for Kristopher Barratt and Gemma Birdsall's Blackpool wedding

The Pavilion on the Prom was the setting for the marriage of Kristopher Barratt and Gemma Birdsall.

They first met ten years ago but lost contact until a chance meeting, at the local blood donation clinic, rekindled their friendship.

Kristopher Barratt and Gemma Birdsall 'Photo: K&G Photography www.kandgfoto.uk

Love blossomed and on a scorching hot day in the middle of last year’s heatwave, Kritsopher, 28, and a motocycle sales executive, popped the question.

They were in full motorbike gear and melting as they became engaged at Surprise View in Keswick.

They married on August 15 and the day was a fairly chilled occasion.

Gemma, 24, a student nurse, had arranged for her daughter’s name to be changed by deed poll so they would all have the same surname.

Kristopher Barratt and Gemma Birdsall 'Photo: K&G Photography www.kandgfoto.uk

“Kris was completely unaware until Esmae handed him the deed poll documents during the speeches,” said Gemma, “a few guests knew as I’m awful at keeping secrets from Kris and I needed to tell someone, I’m not sure if there was a dry eye in the venue!”

Afterwards they released doves whilst guests had selfies with owls from Little Dove Tails and Owls.

“Karen is lovely and everyone still talks about the owls and how it was unique!

“Our photographers included a sunset photoshoot in our package, with us both being born and raised in Blackpool it was perfect

Kristopher Barratt and Gemma Birdsall 'Photo: K&G Photography www.kandgfoto.uk

“The sun, sea and the tower in our photos sums up our home town, although the wedding is over we can relive every moment in the beautiful photos.

“Our day was everything we dreamed it would be and more.

“Not everything went to plan but the planning, stressing and tears were all worth it.

“We had such an amazing day and we cannot thank our suppliers, wedding party or guests enough for celebrating our dream day with us.”

They will take a honeymoon to Tenerife in December. Photos: https://www.kandgfoto.uk