Blackpool’s spectacular Christmas village is returning this winter for the third year in a row. Here’s all you need to know about the festive event on the Tower Headland.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s spectacular Christmas village is returning this winter for the third year in a row. Here’s all you need to know about the festive event on the Tower Headland.

Situated on the Tower Festival Headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, the Christmas village will once again include a free-to-use skating rink, festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and Christmas tram rides.

When is Christmas By The Sea?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will run from Friday 17th November 2023 to Monday 1st January 2024, on the Blackpool Tower Headland.

What will there be at the festive event?

There will be festive chalets, fairground rides, stimulated snowfalls and a free skating rink.

There will also be daily tower projection shows between 6-10pm, and festive trams running at the weekends.

As well children’s attractions, the fairground will see the return of the Star Flyer which, at 260ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides.

What are the opening times for Christmas By The Sea?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chalets - serving festive food and drink, – and the fairground rides will be open daily between 12pm-9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FREE skating rink is expected to be open Thurs 5pm- 9pm, Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat 12pm-9pm and Sun 12pm-6pm

Simulated snowfalls – On the hour between 12pm-4pm, then every 30 minutes until 10pm