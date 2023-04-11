Renata Brzozowska and husband Artur Brzozowski, from Rose's Cafe on Dickson Road, have served a range of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks there for almost five years, and say they strive to keep quality up but prices down.

But they say they are struggling to compete with The [email protected], which is located across the road and a couple of blocks away on the same road..

Artur Brzozowski from Rose's Cafe on Dickson Road

That cafe is run by homeless charity the Ashley Foundation and charges cheaper prices for breakfasts, hot drinks and other meals.

Renata said: “This is not a small business like ours, trying to survive, it is run by a charity in a way that it can afford to offer really low prices.

"It does not seem to be dedicated only to help those struggling, which would be good, but to just offer cheaper food to everyone.

"We just don’t think it is fair to be able to operate like that, when we can never compete. It has a charity behind it.”

The Cafe @264 on Dickson Road

The Ashley Foundation did not comment on the issue.

What readers thought

But more than 200 Gazette readers did respond and posted some mixed views.

Susan Deacon said: “Perhaps If Roses Cafe opened earlier it would help. We used Roses cafe for many years before the current owners took over, and could always get a breakfast at 7.30am but they now open later, and that's if they are even open.

"Not the charity's fault they open with better hours for breakfast. Well done to cafe 264 the staff in there are always polite and the food is a better standard, price is never the issue with us.”

Roger Bond posted: “I would choose the charity cafe even if it cost a little more as I like to help people.”

Sean Boylan said: “Every time I pass 264 it’s always busy – good luck to them they must be doing something right.”

Sharon Quayle said: “I have been to Cafe 264 and Rose’s Cafe and in all honesty I prefer 264, not only on price but atmosphere and service and no matter who you are you are made to feel welcome. I work full time and I’d rather go to 264 knowing I get good customer service great food and also knowing your helping a charity out.”

But Neil Bowness responded: “Wonder if any of the people here commenting would be happy about a business competing with their own ie a garage, or factory or building company where they don’t pay staff and have tax breaks on expenses and reduced council business rates because they are are a charity?”

Mabel Jones said; “Of course it’s unfair and will put this business which supports workers out of jobs

“A charity has volunteer workers who possibly live off benefits, pay limited rent and no rates.”

Shirley Wakefield said :”I know these people at Roses Cafe. they are lovely very clean and charge a fair price for their food. I do hope they don’t become another place shutting down.”

Heather Mellor said: “Love Rose's. Best fried bread in Blackpool and not many places do it now. They also deliver.”

Some others had advice.

James McFadyen said: “Two rules in business: Adapt. Set your own standards that make your competitors envy what you do.”