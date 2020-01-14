"What a eye sore of a mess": Your reaction to Blackpool's new toilet block cages

Turnstiles and a cage put up around public loos in Blackpool – to stop people getting free goes – have been called “ugly” and “mean spirited”.

The toilets, on the Central Car Park next to Bonny Street and opposite the Coral Island arcade, have been upgraded by their owner Danfo in a clampdown on those who dodge paying to spend a penny.

Turnstiles and a cage have been built around the public toilets on Blackpool's Central Car Park, next to Bonny Street and across from the Coral Island arcade (Picture: Michael Holmes for JPIMedia)

The old system of using “coin boxes and doors that open out” was compromised by doors being propped or held open to permit those queuing to have a free go, documents filed with Blackpool Council said.

But Coun Tony Williams, the opposition leader at the council, said the structure is “ugly, not called for, and mean spirited”.

We asked for your views:

A pay toilet is a public toilet that requires the user to pay. It may be street furniture or be inside a building, e.g. a shopping mall, department store, or railway station. The reason for charging money is usually for the maintenance of the equipment. Paying to use a toilet can be traced back almost 2000 years, to the first century AD.

Pete Skinner

The cost of having the facility is for the cleaning / hot water ./toilet tissue/soap/lighting and drying etc, and maintaining them ..and none of that is free.

Linda Mason

The disabled one other side won’t even let you use a radar key as keyhole has been cut to tight, reported it but nothing gets done.

Marcus Jerome

It’s a human right to use a bathroom so I don’t understand how they get away with charging when it’s a basic human right

Soph Marie Lawrence

Soph Marie Lawrence. feel free to build a toilet block out of your own money and allow anyone to use it free of charge whilst maintaining and cleaning on a daily basis.

Rick Hewitt

Bring back toilet attendants instead ‍♀️.... and we need more loos in the town.... it’s archaic that we haven’t enough- it’s a tourist hotspot for goodness sake and I don’t mind whatsoever paying for a nice clean loo... Give some people a job

Sarah Jasmin

on the other side of the road is the arcades and bars , with guess what free toilets ,and the street behind that is houndshill shopping centre , with free toilets , what a eye sore of a mess , they earn enough money off the car parks as it is

Matty Dean

More like to stop the homeless sleeping there‼️ bet it cost a fair few pounds why couldn’t they of used that money to put towards the homeless charity instead of waisting more money!

Sarah Lomass

Why did they get rid of the original block which also had historic value ? Absolute shambles !

David Thompson

Looks like a mini prison lol. Wonder if they’ll do this at the south shore one near the south Pleasure Beach entrance?

Stephen Cheatley

This why people use the streets as toilets

John Dolan