West End producer Jon Conway, who directed Elf the Musical at the Opera House, will oversee Viva Blackpool's Christmas show Santa's Magical Workshop - showtimes and ticket information

West End producer Jon Conway will host Viva Blackpool’s festive production Santa’s Magical Workship next month.
Boss Martin Heywood said staff at the town centre venue are ‘thrilled’ to be working with Jon because of his ‘considerable experience in writing and directing major pantomimes’.
Jon, who recently directed Elf the Musical at the Opera House and co-produced Illuminasia when it held in the resort, will again oversee two of the show’s stars, Jordan Conway and Kelly Banlaki, who will perform in Santa’s Magical Workshop, which will run from December 18-24.
He will also help develop future shows.
Youngsters can play hide and seek, help an elf hunt for Santa, write letters to the North Pole, and stand, dance, and participate during the show.
Tickets are £20 for children and £10 for adults.
