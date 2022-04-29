Lancashire has some of the finest wedding venues in the country

Wedding venues in Lancashire: Here are 16 of the best according to Google reviews

Your wedding day is one of the biggest celebrations of your life, so choosing the perfect venue is of paramount importance.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:51 pm

And Lancashire is awash with some of the finest wedding venues in the country.

We’ve picked 16 of the best in the county with a Google rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 and with at least 45 reviews from wedding parties and guests.

Here they are ...

1. Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, Clitheroe

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 205 Google Reviews

Photo: jpi

2. Hobbit Hill, Clitheroe

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 61 Google Reviews

Photo: jpi

3. The Lawrence, Burnley

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 212 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant, Preston

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 435 Google reviews

Photo: jpi

