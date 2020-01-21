Wedding plans began with a proposal at Lytham Windmill for Tom Lowe and Natalie Watts
Lytham Windmill was where their wedding journey all began.
With the enormous sails suspended above them, Tom Lowe got down on one knee to propose to Natalie Watts on New Year’s Eve 2018.
Natalie, 31, said: I knew something was wrong when he went quiet in the car and started twiddling his thumbs like he was going for a job interview.
He almost lost his nerve when a coach party of people arrived just as he was about to propose. Luckily, the crowds dispersed and he popped the question!
They chose St Marys Brownedge Church at Bamber Bridge, the church affiliated to the school where she works. It was also the same place where her grandparents married.
They tied the knot on New Years Day this year and Natalie arrived at church to the bells chiming.
