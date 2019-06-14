Wedding and funeral in Fylde Coast Players' slice-of-life comedy

Have your say

Award winning Fylde Coast Players are putting the finishing touches to Celebration by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall.

It’s a joyous slice-of-life comedy set in a northern town in the early 1960s dealing with two important family days – a wedding and funeral.

Meet the Lucas family and the Fullers in a room above The Cricketers Arms as they set up for the wedding of Bernard and Christine.

The bride’s family are busy with preparations for the big day while the groom’s family are nowhere to be seen.

The late arrival of Bernard’s hypochondriac mother and snooty aunt only make matters worse!

It runs at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham from June 26 to 29, 7.30pm.