Heavy winds and rain made driving difficult and this vehicle came a cropper on the M6 near Preston.

Lancashire Road Police reported it was in a two-vehicle collision, also involving a heavy goods vehicle just north of junction 32 with the M55 at Broughton.

The wrecked vehicle just off the M6. PIcture: Lancashire Road Police.

A Lancashire Road Police spokesman said: "Heavy downpour and flooding contributed towards this driver losing control and colliding with a HGV.

"Thankfully driver was wearing their seatbelt and airbags did their job. Only minor injuries reported."