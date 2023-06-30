We were welcomed into the colorful Barbadian eatery by a team of friendly staff, all getting ready for opening weekend.

Friends, family and a select few got to try some of the fabulous food and drink – inside the brand new venue that brings authentic Caribbean vibes to the resort.

The tempting aromas of flame-cooked food wafts from the ‘jerk station’ – where you can see into the kitchen from the open serving area.

Succulent pulled jackfruit topped with our rum BBQ sauce, over fresh salad, tropical fruit, & rice & peas

Colourful art and music memorabilia

Walls are crammed with fabulous street art murals, colourful typography and reggae music memorabilia.

The tropical blues and greens of the lights give off a casual but chic oceanside vibe, complimented by the cool surf-shack decor.

And each of the booths has a different theme – one is decorated with old speakers, and looks like a music video set.

Succulent marinated & chargrilled chicken breast topped with our rich jerk gravy. Served with slaw & either coconut rice & peas or spiced fries.

A soundtrack of reggae and dancehall tunes gets me in the party mood – but it’s quiet enough to have a comfortable conversation over lunch.

Tropical cocktails

A bartender is busy slicing up fresh pineapple, as I approach the bar.

There’s a full range of cocktails to try, many are unique to Turtle Bay and inspired by the Caribbean.

It would be a fun place to go for a few drinks – just to sample something different every time.

Staff were all really pleasant and eager to help too.

2'4'1 cocktails and mocktails every day until 7pm and again from 9:30pm until close!

Fresh fruit and spicy chicken

We sampled the vegan beach bowl – with succulent pulled jackfruit topped with rum BBQ sauce. It’s an appetizing feast of tropical fruits – including mango and melon, all fresh and deliciously ripe and beautifully presented.

I had the jerk chicken breast, with coconut rice & peas. Two steaks of tender, chargrilled chicken with an absolutely delicious rich spicy sauce that went down a treat. And a virgin colada mocktail cooled the palette afterwards.

The verdict

The vibrant, laid-back beachy atmosphere brings something very unique to the resort.

The food was delicious, and the menu filled with exotic choice.