Walkabout gives Cubs excellent local knowledge

Cubs from 51st Blackpool St Stephens-on-the-Cliffs enjoyed getting to know their local area.

The Scout group went for a walk around North Shore after setting off from their meeting place at St Stephen’s church hall.

Vikki Picton, akela at 51st Blackpool, said: “Following the instructions they had been given, they headed up to the promenade and it was here that their 30 questions began.

“They walked along the promenade towards Gynn Square, looking for hotel star ratings, entertainment and leisure.

“Then they walked through the Jubilee Gardens, learned how to read bus and tram timetables.

“The next stage involved walking up Holmfield Road, where they noted down the variety of businesses in the local community and what they had to offer before finally returning back to the church hall.

‘’It is great to get the Cubs in the outdoors, learning new skills and about the local area as well as working towards their badges at the same time.”

By Philip Mather

Blackpool Scouts

Platinum seal of approval for Explorer

A Blackpool District Explorer has received his Chief Scout Platinum Award.

Josh Austin, from the District Tenzing Explorer Scout Unit, and Young Leader with 1st Norbreck Scout Group, received his award at Brockholes Nature Reserve.

The award is for Explorer Scouts aged 14 to 18, and is part of the progressive programme award scheme within Scouting.

It meant Josh had to take part in a series of challenges to gain his award.

Congratulations to him!