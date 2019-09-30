Volunteers getting on their bikes

A team of 26 cyclists from across the North West came together to take part in the famous Tower to Tower Challenge, where they cycled from the iconic Blackpool Tower to its inspiration, the Eiffel Tower.

The 500-mile journey took place across five days in order to raise funds for Blackpool charity, Blackpool Carers.

They set off from Blackpool Promenade on Monday, September 23 and arrived in Paris the following Friday.

Faye Atherton, director of quality at Blackpool Carers, said: “All these brave cyclists have put so much into raising an incredible amount of money for Blackpool Carers. Not only that they have juggled the fund-raising, training, family, work and even given up taking family holidays to fit everything in throughout the year.

“We are in awe of every single one of them and can’t thank them enough for taking on this challenge”.

The group are from a wide and diverse range of backgrounds, with the age range going from mid-20s up to a group member who recently celebrated his 69th birthday.

With a funeral director, police officer, IT specialist, builder and a pharmaceutical representative – who climbed Kilimanjaro as part of his fund-raising.

After 12 months of fund-raising and training, the group departed on Monday with their first overnight stop at Stoke, 104 miles away.

Blackpool Carers Centre is an independent, local charity and network partner of Carers Trust.

They provide a range of services including emotional and practical support, to enhance the lives of unpaid carers of all ages throughout Blackpool. Their work is targeted at those most in need of support and they work with the whole family.

You can make a one off or monthly donation via JustGiving. It is quick and easy and every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference to the quality of life of Blackpool’s Carers. Visit www.justgiving.com/blackpoolcarers/donate

To learn more about the range of services available visit website www.blackpoolcarers.org.

by Louisa Gregson

louisa.gregson@jpimedia.co.uk