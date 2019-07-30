Volunteers angered over theft of Cleveleys town centre flowers

Groups of Cleveleys volunteers have been left reeling after thieves have continuously targeted the public flower displays they work hard to maintain.

Care for Cleveleys- a virtual community group run by Visit Cleveleys- were saddened to find that around seven plants from a pot in Jubilee Gardens, maintained by the group “Friends of Jubilee Gardens”, and five from Rossall Beach had been taken.

Various community groups come together to ensure that the foliage in Cleveleys is maintained for the benefit of all residents and visitors to the town, but they are allegedly frequently targeted by vandals who destroy the flowerbeds and steal the plants.

Liz Sperling, who volunteers for Cleveleys in Bloom, said: “All the planters in Cleveleys are maintained by volunteers. We grow our plants from seeds or cuttings we take ourselves.”

She also added that the thefts had occurred on at least three previous separate occasions, all of which had been reported to the police.

Brenda Swallow, a volunteer for Care for Cleveleys said: “We ask that everyone keeps an eye on all the pots and gardens in Cleveleys, and report anything suspicious.”

The thefts have been reported on each occasion to the police, who were unable to provide further comment about the incidents. Members of the volunteer groups have requested that if anyone in the area is offered plants or flowers for sale they should ask for proof of purchase first.