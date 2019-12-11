Volkswagen enthusiasts to drive over 100 miles for cancer hospital in "Van-ta Claus" drive

A nationwide group of Volkswagen vehicle enthusiasts will be driving from Birmingham to Blackpool on Sunday December 15, to raise money for the Christie Hospital.

"Dubz outlaws," a Facebook group for the VW drivers now has over 9100 members nationwide, and Blackpool man Jason Steele wants to encourage Fylde coast owners of a Volkswagen vehicle to get involved in Sunday's "Van-ta Claus charity drive."

"Dubz Outlaws" members will gather to raise money for the Manchester-based cancer hospital.

The drive will begin in Birmingham as a central location for most members of the group, and many Lancashire members will finish in Blackpool.

Jason, 38, of Brough Avenue, Bispham, said: "There are quite a few members of our group from all around the country who have had to use Christie's services, so we wanted to give something back.

"Fortunately nobody close to me has had to go there, but I know many people who have.

"We're all VW drivers, anything from beetles to vans, but it's like a second family as well.

"Despite starting out as strangers, you really feel like you could go to anyone in the group and speak to them if you need anyone to talk to, we're all like-minded."

Jason has taken the reins to organise the drive for the Fylde coast area, and said he would encourage anybody with a Volkswagen vehicle to get involved with the group and contact them about the upcoming event in aid of the Manchester-based cancer hospital.

Over 500 cars are expected to participate in the drive, finishing in Yeadon Way's South car park at 1pm.

Vehicles are not only required to take part in the drive, but are also encouraged to go to the car park to meet up with other enthusiasts and make a donation.

He added that the group had already raised over £400 through a Go Fund Me campaign, and hoped to raise much more in donations on the day.

Anyone taking part will be asked to donate a minimum of £5 per vehicle for the Christie Hospital.

For more information about the drive, or to get involved in future VW events, join "Dubz Outlaws" on Facebook.