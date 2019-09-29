VIDEO: Lytham park flooded as 'overflowing drain' erupts over playing field

A suspected overflowing drain covered a Lytham playing field in deep water as floods continue to plague the Fylde coast.

Video footage taken at Park View 4 U, Park View Road, today showed jets of water spilling over the grass from underground.

Park View playing field is flooded. Picture and video by Neil Redman

A park maintenance worker was called to assess the damage.

Hazel Bradshaw, of Park View 4 U community centre and cafe, said: "Our maintence guy is checking it out at the moment. U think they are going to get in with United Utilities and get them to come and have a look.

"I came in at 9am and it had already started to flood then, but we have been been over to have a look at it and we have seen the water bubbling up.

"The playing fields are very flooded. The head of the trustees has come out to assess it and see what can be done about it."

Lytham resident Neil Redman, 42, who took the video, said: "We were just driving past and saw the water coming up. It looks like the field's going to be closed for a long time.

"It looks like one of the drains has burst, and it looks like some of the turf has come up as well. It's quite a mess. I've never seen it pumping up like that before.

"It's going to be a long time until that feild's back to normal. I'd say 90 per cent of the park is underwater, and it's quite deep. It's getting on the road as well. Much more ran and I think it's going to be horrendous there."