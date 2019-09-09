Vehicles galore sparkle in the sun at Society's Lytham Green show

Vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes sparkled in glittering sunshine on Lytham Green as Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Society enjoyed one its most successful displays yet.

The Society's members have been showing off their cars, buses and trucks for three decades at venues in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde and the Fylde show has traditionally been held at Fairhaven Lake.

Iain Clarke with his Saab 96 from the early 70s.

The ongoing sea defence work there prompted a switch of venue to The Green and officials declared it a big hit, with visitors galore going along to take a close look at the 350 or so vehicles on show in perfect weather conditions.

"We were delighted with how it went," said Society chairman Bill Swindlehurst, whose 1952 Jowat Jupiter sports car was among the vehicles on display.

"We really couldn't have wished for better weather conditions and it was wonderful to see so many people come along to see us in what was an ideal setting."

The Society dates back to the 1980s and holds a Wyre show at Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys every spring, followed by a Blackpool show at Stanley Park and its Fylde show in late summer,

Hundreds of vehicles of all shapes and sizes were on show

It has some 80 members and meets monthly at Fleetwood Cricket Club.

"The shows are always very special days and this first time out at Lytham for us was very special indeed," added Bill.