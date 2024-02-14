However, one of the best ways to spend Valentine’s Day is curling up with the one you love to watch a romantic movie.

New data by KingCasinoBonus.uk has revealed which rom-coms are most popular among Brits, with 10 Things I Hate About You being the nation’s favourite overall.

The online casino comparison service used Google’s Keyword Planner to find the number of monthly Google searches for 180 romantic comedies, which were paired with search terms such as ‘watch [movie name]’ or ‘how to watch [movie name]’ in order to find the UK’s favourites.

Crazy Stupid Love, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, was the second most popular nationally, followed by 500 Days of Summer.

1 . These are the 10 most popular rom-coms to watch this Valentine's Day Defintely, Maybe starring Ryan Reynolds made the list

2 . 10 Things I Hate About You In first place is the 1999 classic, 10 Things I Hate About You. The movie, which has gained cult status in recent years thanks to its iconic soundtrack and storyline inspired by Shakespeare's 'Taming of the Shrew,' was the resounding favourite, receiving 73,423 searches per month on average.

3 . Crazy Stupid Love Crazy, Stupid, Love was found to be the UK's second favourite rom-com, with 62,865 searches per month on average. Featuring famous faces including Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the film follows Cal, who learns to pick up women under the guidance of his new friend Jacob, after his wife asks for a divorce.

4 . 500 Days of Summer The UK's third most popular film, 500 Days of Summer, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, is searched 34,173 times per month on average. The film follows hopeless romantic Tom, who reflects on the past 500 days he spent with his girlfriend, Summer, after a seemingly unexpected breakup.

5 . Four Weddings and a Funeral In fourth place was the 1994 release Four Weddings and a Funeral with 33,325 searches, closely followed by the Nora Ephron classic When Harry Met Sally, which received 32,351 searches per month.

