Vaccine van returning to Fleetwood

The vaccine van is returning to the Fylde coast

People aged 18 and over can take advantage of walk in vaccine appointments on Monday July 19 and Friday July 30 at the mobile vaccine van in Fleetwood

The van will be parked on the car park outside Fleetwood YMCA/Marine Hall and anyone who hasn’t had a vaccine yet is welcome to turn up without an appointment and receive their first or second vaccine between 10am and 4pm.

The local NHS is working with GP practices and Wyre Council in a bid to ensure as many people as possible are protected against COVID-19.

The van will return to Fleetwood YMCA on Thursday 26 August for second doses between 10am and 4pm for those that had their first COVID-19 vaccine 8 weeks prior.

Jane Scattergood, director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), who is also vaccines director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said:

“It is brilliant we will have access to this van to provide same-day walk-in vaccinations to those who want one, as it will make it easier for local people in those areas to get a vaccine – they can just turn up, without an appointment.

“I would encourage anyone who is yet to make an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine to pop over to the van and get a vaccine so they are protected against the virus. We all want to see a return to normality and the only way to get there is to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

“We are working with local GP practices who will provide the staff to support the van and deliver the vaccines when it is in their area. I would like to thank them, as well as our local authority colleagues for their support, in yet another example of how everyone is working together to help us get through this national health crisis.”

Coun David Henderson, Leader of Wyre Council comments, “If you haven’t yet had your COVID-19 vaccine, this is a really easy way to make sure you don’t miss out. Please tell your friends and family that the vaccine van is in Fleetwood and let’s get as many people vaccinated as we can."