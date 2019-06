Have your say

A pair of ponies found wandering loose in Hambleton this morning have been reunited with their owners.

The ponies were picked up by Garstang and Over Wyre police.

Following an appeal, the owners were traced and the pair have now returned home.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you for everybody's comments and replies. Due to everyone's efforts, the mischievous pony duo will be returned home to their owners very shortly. Many thanks."