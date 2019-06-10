UPDATE: Man dies after collapse in Blackpool car park

Have your say

A man who was seen bleeding and collapsed in a charity shop car park has died.

An ambulance was called at 3.20pm to reports that the man was bleeding outside Barnardo's charity shop on Cherry Tree Road.

Police officers were contacted by the ambulance service 10 minutes later with reports of a collapse.

At 6pm, a police spokesman said: "(The) man is sadly deceased."

He said there was 'no suggestion' that he had been stabbed.

One witness reported seeing police vans, tape, and CSI at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 0860 of June 10.

A leading member of staff at Barnardo's refused to comment.