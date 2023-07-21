The 34-year-old popped into Toby Carvery, on Preston New Road in Blackpool on Saturday for a bite to eat ahead of the release of his new Netflix show At Home With The Furys. However, sous-chef Rachel Coulthard told the Gazette that he is something of a regular fixture – attending one a week for “two plates of food”.

She said: “He comes to Morecambe all the time. He knows all of the staff. He is a really funny, down-to-earth, lovely guy. He orders two plates of food with everything. He is a big friendly giant and all the staff love him.”

