Tyson Fury surprises diners at Toby Carvery in Preston New Road, Blackpool ahead of new Netflix series

Diners at a popular carvery restaurant were given a shock last weekend when boxing legend Tyson Fury popped in for a breakfast meal (or two).
By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

The 34-year-old popped into Toby Carvery, on Preston New Road in Blackpool on Saturday for a bite to eat ahead of the release of his new Netflix show At Home With The Furys. However, sous-chef Rachel Coulthard told the Gazette that he is something of a regular fixture – attending one a week for “two plates of food”.

She said: “He comes to Morecambe all the time. He knows all of the staff. He is a really funny, down-to-earth, lovely guy. He orders two plates of food with everything. He is a big friendly giant and all the staff love him.”

At Home With The Furys will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 16. The funny and poignant show promises to give viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at their £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe, doing the school run, as well as their abroad adventures. The show will also feature Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly Mae. In the trailer Tyson and Paris are seen around the house looking after their children, while boxer Tyson is also seen training in the gym. Tommy and Molly-Mae, meanwhile, are shown sitting on a sofa discussing their impending parenthood.

