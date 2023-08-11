News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Tyson Fury, Sir Ian McKellen, Scott McTominay and more: 15 Lancashire celebrities with the most Instagram followers

Lancashire can boast being the home or birth place of many celebrities, but which one has the biggest Instagram following?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:59 BST

From sports stars to performers to internet personalities, a host of celebrities hail from the likes of Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and Lancaster.

Now thanks to the rise of social media sites such as Instagram, it feels like we know them better than ever before as they too share aspects of their life online.

Take a look at the 15 Lancashire celebrities with the most Instagram followers below, ranked from highest to lowest.

Ranked according to Instagram followers.

1. Celebs from Lancashire

Ranked according to Instagram followers. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Boxer Tyson Fury, who lives in Morecambe, has 5.9 million followers.

2. Tyson Fury

Boxer Tyson Fury, who lives in Morecambe, has 5.9 million followers. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Footballer Scott McTominay from Lancaster has 2.6 million followers

3. Scott McTominay

Footballer Scott McTominay from Lancaster has 2.6 million followers Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Actor Sir Ian McKellen, born in Burnley, has 2.3 million followers

4. Sir Ian McKellen

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, born in Burnley, has 2.3 million followers Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reality star Charlotte Dawson from Blackpool has 1.3 million followers

5. Charlotte Dawson

Reality star Charlotte Dawson from Blackpool has 1.3 million followers Photo: Charlotte Dawson on Instagram

Photo Sales
Actress Jenna Coleman from Blackpool has 1 million followers

6. Jenna Coleman

Actress Jenna Coleman from Blackpool has 1 million followers Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cricketer James Anderson (Jimmy) from Burnley has 937,000 followers

7. James Anderson

Cricketer James Anderson (Jimmy) from Burnley has 937,000 followers Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Actor Joe-Warren Plant, who was born in Blackpool, has 911,000 followers

8. Joe-Warren Plant

Actor Joe-Warren Plant, who was born in Blackpool, has 911,000 followers Photo: Joe-Warren Plant on Instagram

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:InstagramLancashireTyson FuryScott McTominayLancasterPrestonBlackpoolBurnley