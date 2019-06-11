Two elderly women hurt after car crashes into lamp post in St Annes

An elderly driver and her passenger have been hurt in a car crash in St Annes.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and police were called to St Thomas' Road shortly before 3pm to reports that a car had crashed into a lamp post on St Thomas' Road.

Two women, one in her 70s and one in her early 80s, were seen by paramedics.

The driver suffered minor cuts to her face, while her passenger suffered 'bumps and bruises', police said.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road has been closed to both cars and pedestrians.

Norman Bean, who lives on St Thomas' Road and called for an ambulance after witnessing the crash, said: "I heard a huge bang and I looked up quickly. The car was flying through the air and landed side-on. Part of the engine came off as well.

"I called an ambulance and police to come and block the road off, because there's oil all over the road. The tree and the lamp post have been taken straight out."

Two fire crews from St Annes fire station and one from Bispham were called, but were not needed.