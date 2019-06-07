Two dead porpoises found washed up on the beach at Rossall

Have your say

Two dead porpoises have been found washed up on the beach at Rossall.

Fleetwood Coastguard staff were called out at 8am on Tuesday to reports of dead sea mammals.

The porpoises were then removed from the beach.

A spokesman said: “As part of our remit, we are often tasked to identify dead mammals that are washed up on our shores.

“We often get porpoises, some seals and sometimes dolphins who have died at sea.

“Our job is to photograph and take measurements and notes on the condition and any damage to these poor creatures.

“These are also known as ‘Royal Fish’ and according to Wikipedia, under UK law, whales and sturgeons become the personal property of the Monarch of the United Kingdom when caught or washed within UK waters.

“This law has been around some time.”

The porpoises were measured and the information passed on to the Natural History Museum and the British Zoological Society, who keep records of mammals found off the coastline.

The spokesman added: “We have a load of new coasties in our team so it makes sense to show them the delights of handling a deceased porpoise.”