TV’s Hotel Inspector calls to give B&B a boost

A Fylde hotelier is already benefiting from a boost in business after The Hotel Inspector came to call for an episode of the Channel 5 TV show.

Alex Polizzi, the inspector of the programme’s title, suggested several improvements after being invited to call at the Sea Croft bed and breakfast in St Annes.

Along with fresh signage, the reception area and breakfast room at the eight-bedroomed premises in Eastbank Road were given a makeover, while owner Georgina Bearman was advised by Alex that cutting down on bedroom extras would help profits.

Stronger links were forged with Fylde Council’s tourism department and local theatres, while refreshments and overnight stays for Nordic walking enthusiasts also featured.

The show was screened last week after being filmed more than a year ago - but Georgina says it has been well worth the wait.

“Alex’s ideas have been working out well and since the programme was shown, there have been lots of inquiries,” she said.

Georgina took over the Sea Croft in 2015 after previously working as a teacher at schools including Millfield in Thornton and Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College.

Fylde Council’s tourism officer Tim Dixon, inset, also featured in the programme and said: “Alex was very positive about the area and I thought St Annes came across really well. Such publicity is really welcome and as the episode is possibly repeated over coming years, there’s also a long term benefit to the Sea Croft and to Fylde.”