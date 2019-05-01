TV Emma’s tribute to ‘soul-mate’ mum

TV weather presenter Emma Jesson has paid a touching tribute to her “best friend and soul-mate” following the death of her mother Shirley Hargreaves.

Emma, who grew up locally, has been off our screens for 10 months looking after her mum, who lived in Lytham.

Shirley, who died aged 81 following illness, had been a member of Westair Flying Club and the Friends of the Grand Theatre in Blackpool, as well as the sailing club in Lytham in her younger years.

Emma said: “Mum was my love, my life, my best friend, and soulmate.

“She was a huge life-force. She gave me everything, unconditionally, and our life together was joyous. She was my strength, the best of my life, and oh how I miss her.”

After Shirley’s funeral at Lytham Crematorium, Emma said: “It was on a gloriously sunny day, so appropriate because she truly was the sunshine of my life.”

Emma, a former partner of Coronation Street actor William Roache, joined ITV Weather in 2005 and broadcasts in the Midlands and South of Scotland, as well as in the North West.