'Trinity Trekkers' to brave dizzying heights in once-in-a-lifetime trip to Machu Picchu

A pair of Trinity Hospice nurses with 37 years of experience between them will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trek for the patients they love.

Nurses Julia Sweet and Jenny Carpenter will be heading to Peru this October, where they will hike to the ruins of Machu Picchu, an incredible relic of old Inca culture dating back to the 1400s

Before jetting off to South America with a team of more than 20 other fund-raisers, the nurses hope to raise at least £6,000 in sponsorship money, which will go to the hospice.

Jenny, who has worked for Trinity for 15 years, said: “We want to give something back to this amazing charity. We see first-hand how Trinity impacts people’s lives and it really brings home how important our hospice is here on the Fylde coast.”

Julia, who has 22 years under her belt at Trinity Hospice and plans to retire this year, said: “The donations from this trek will help to raise much needed funds to keep our hospice running and for us to continue to look after all the patients and their families.

“Going to Peru and fundraising in the lead-up will be retirement preparation like no other!”

Both Jenny and Julia are members of the Wyre Ramblers, and enjoy keeping fit in their spare time.

But the trek to Machu Picchu will push their strength and determination to the limits.

Aside from not having their home comforts and daily showers, the intrepid explorers will be tested by extreme altitude and unpredictable weather conditions.

They have put together a new group, called ‘Trinity Trekkers’, to help with their training. People who are feeling up for the challenge can join the Trekkers through the untouched Lares region of Peru from October 13 to October 23. Sign up - and raise cash - by calling (01253) 359362 or emailing katy.green@trinityhospice.co.uk.

Find the nurses' fund-raiser online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julia-sweet.