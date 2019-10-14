Trinity Hospice proves it has what it takes

Trinity Hospice has showcased what goes in to hospice care by taking part in Hospice Care Week’s national movement ‘What It Takes’.

The Hospice highlighted ‘What It Takes’ to provide their range of services in order to reach everyone on the Fylde coast.

The annual campaign is led by the national hospice and palliative care charity, Hospice UK, encouraging communities and supporters to stand behind their local hospice, however they can.

Whether that’s donating money, volunteering their time, or simply sharing their love of the hospice on social media, there’s plenty that supporters can get involved in.

Throughout the week, Trinity Hospice shared key statistics and facts around ‘What It Takes’ to keep the hospice running and to provide vital care and support to their patients.

From the amount of nurses and volunteers required, to the issues people might not consider, like how much electricity is needed to run the hospice.

Simon Hellawell, facilities manager at the hospice, said: “Often when people think about what goes into hospice and palliative care, the obvious areas come to mind, such as experienced nurses, medical equipment, and beds, but there’s so much more to it.

“There are also dedicated full and part-time staff helping to keep things running as effectively as possible behind the scenes and keep everything working, from general building maintenance to electrical and plumbing, along with porter, catering and housekeeping teams.”

Finance assistant Anna Marchwacka said: “Working for Trinity is so fulfilling.”

Trinity Hospice focuses on the positives, such as providing patients with relief from the symptoms, pain and stress of a serious illness and to improve quality of life for them and their loved ones and to help them all look ahead.