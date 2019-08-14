Tributes to 'spirited, kind and dedicated' Viv

Tributes have been paid to dedicated teacher Viv Black following her death at 77

Viv was fondly remembered by students of Blackpool Sixth Form College, where she was part of the Additional Learning Support team.

She also formerly taught at Collegiate School and was also closely involved with the development of young footballers at Blckpool FC, of whom she was a dedicated supporter, and Fleetwood Town.

The Sixth Form College tweeted following Viv's death in Blackpool Victoria Hospital following a short illness: "Viv was an invaluable member of the Additional Learning Support team and such a spirited, kind and dedicated member of the Blackpool Sixth family.

Will Watt, former Gazette football writer and now head of first team operations and communications at Fleetwood Town, tweeted: "Very sad news about the passing of Viv Black. Someone who I remember from in my days @BlackpoolSixth but more recently contributed so much to the young players of both @ftfc and @BlackpoolFC .

"A passionate and caring teacher who went the extra mile."

Viv leaves behind a daughter and a grand child. Her funeral is at Lytham Park Crematorium, on Friday, August 16 at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only are requested but donations in her memory can be made to the Intensive Care Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital care of D Hollowell and Sons funeral directors (tel. 01253 408886).