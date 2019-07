Have your say

St Annes town mayor Viv Willder is to host a strawberry tea at the town's Hope Street Park Pavilion on Sunday, July 21.

The event will run from 3pm to 5pm and advance tickets are essential, costing £5, with children under five free.

They are available from 07731 516340, vwillder43@gmail.com or 20 Pilling Avenue, St Annes, FY8 3QG up to and including Thursday, July 18.