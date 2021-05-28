Tower to light up tangerine for Blackpool FC as good luck wishes roll in for the Seasiders ahead of League Two play-off final at Wembley

Blackpool Council will light it up tonight and tomorrow evening and tangerine flags will also be flying from the Town Hall and the Tower in support.

The Seasiders will face Lincoln City at 3pm tomorrow and if Neil Critchley’s side win at the national stadium, it will mark a return to the second tier of English football six years on from their relegation in 2015.

And history could play a part in the Tangerines winning the game. While Blackpool are the most successful side in English play-off history with five promotions from their eight campaigns, Lincoln are among the worst - having lost all six of their previous attempts!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Tower will be lit up in tangerine in support of Blackpool FC

Council leader, Coun Lynn Williams, said: “We all wish Blackpool Football Club every success on Sunday.

“It’s a real shame that the club’s thousands of supporters can’t all be there to cheer them on because of the Covid-19 restrictions on capacity, but the team should know that the whole town will be rooting for them.

“Whatever the outcome, we are immensely proud of what they have already achieved this season – getting to Wembley once again has created a huge buzz among local residents.

“Ever since the new owner and management team came into the club, they have brought a sense of purpose and ambition, and as a Council we are delighted to be able to partner with them not least through our ongoing kit sponsorship.”

The Council has had a shirt sponsorship agreement with the club for the past two seasons, with its tourism arm, VisitBlackpool, featuring on the home shirt, and the mental health programme, Get Vocal, on the third kit.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard, hopes it will be a ‘special day’ for the club.

He said: “After many difficult years of turmoil at the club I know just what a return to the Championship would mean for Blackpool fans and for our town.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s game and share the excitement and anticipation ahead of what is a showpiece event.

“I want to wish Neil Critchley, his team and everyone involved with the football club the best of luck as they head to Wembley. I only wish it had been possible for more supporters to make the trip with them.

“I know those who are there will back our team with all their hearts and voices. Let’s hope this is another special day for Blackpool and in the history of our wonderful football club.”

Scott Benton, Blackpool South MP, is heading to Wembley to cheer on the Seasiders.

He said: “I’d like to wish Neil Critchley and Blackpool FC good luck for the final on Sunday.

“It would be fantastic for the town should we return to the Championship and I will be at the game to support the lads.”

Supporters in Blackpool were also looking forward to tomorrow’s game.

Lifelong Blackpool fan Clive Parkinson, 53, of Marton is among those lucky enough to be heading to Wembley on Sunday.

He said: “Having not been able to watch any live football apart from the play-offs, it’s fantastic to be going to Wembley for the final.

“It’s just a shame more fans aren’t allowed in due to the restrictions, but I’m sure those of us lucky enough to be there will be making plenty of noise.

“For me personally, it means between me and my dad, we have been at every Wembley final Blackpool has played in apart from the League Two play-off final which I missed as part of the Oyston boycott.

“However we have a great owner in place now and I feel proud to be back supporting my team at the home of football.”

Derek Mulholland, 64, of St Luke’s Road in South Shore, said he was happy to be returning to a play off final now the Oystons had ‘packed their bags’.

He said: “A lot of us didn’t go to the League Two play-off in 2017 because of the Oystons so it’s great that we can enjoy this one in Wembley again.