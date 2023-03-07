The crowdfunding appeal reached £14,079 this morning (Tuesday March 7) less than 24 hours after being launched.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

Police said he was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following Blackpool’s local derby with Burnley at Bloomfield Road earlier that day.

A fundraiser for Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson has already exceeded its target

Mr Johnson suffered a “serious head injury”.

Officers administered CPR at the scene before he was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

However, the popular dad and grandfather sadly died later in hospital from his injuries, in the early hours of Monday morning (March 6).

A 33-year-old man from Burnley arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding was later bailed until June 1 pending further enquiries.

The GoFundMe page was set up in Mr Johnson’s memory by fellow Seasiders supporter David Ragozzino.

People quickly got behind the campaign and in just two hours the fund reached more than £7,000, with hundreds of people making donations.

Mr Ragozzino said: “We would really like to help his partner and family at this terrible time with help towards any funeral costs or other financial commitments that they have at this time.

“Please give what you can. Tony was a loyal and true Seasider.”

Blackpool FC set up an open book of condolence in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects.

