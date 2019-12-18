Tom White, former striker and director for Blackpool FC, dies at 80

Have your say

A statement by Blackpool FC has confirmed that former forward Tom White has died at the age of 80.



Born in Scotland in 1939, White joined the Seasiders from Crystal Palace in 1968.

White went on to score nine goals in 34 league appearances and was caretaker manager in 1990.

He was also club director for 12 years before being replaced by Owen Oyston.

A spokesperson for Blackpool FC said: "Blackpool Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former forward Tom White at the age of 80.

"His affinity with the club went way beyond the pitch, becoming a director for 12 years and having a stint as caretaker manager.

"All our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."