Toddler who suffered fractured skull in fall from Blackpool hotel window released from hospital

A toddler who suffered life-threatening injuries after plummeting from the second storey window of a Blackpool hotel has been released from hospital.

The 18-month-old girl suffered a fractured skull, broken bones and chest injuries after falling from The Rooms Inn, on Albert Road, shortly before 9am on August 20.

The alleyway behind The Rooms Inn where the toddler was found

She was found face-down in an alleyway behind the hotel by neighbour Kevin Twiss, owner of The Lumada Hotel, who had been alerted to the sound of her screaming.

Emergency services were called and the girl was taken by land ambulance to a helicopter, and airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where she remained for more than a month.

She was discharged this week. Police said they would be taking no further action with regards to the incident.