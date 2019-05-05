Three children rescued from Blackpool sea wall

Emergency teams across the Fylde coast have rescued three children who were trapped on Blackpool sea front.

The rescue mission happened at 10pm last night after RNLI and coastguard crews received reports of a group of people in the sea near the Imperial Hotel.

Both Lytham and Fleetwood coastguards were sent to the incident as well as the Blackpool lifeboat crew. The children were rescued by members of the public who threw life rings down.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Coastguard said: "It appears that some young persons had decided to enter the water for a paddle, however, as the group where not from the area, and were not aware of tidal issues, they quickly got cut off in the darkness.

"Several members of the public, hearing shouts of help, threw life rings towards them and managed to get them into a safe area just as the first responders arrived on scene. Paramedics checked out the young people and took some to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for further evaluation and possible shock.

"Others casualties rejoined the group where returned to their hotels to get warmed up. This could have turned into a major incident which could have sadly led to the fatalities of over four young people and two adults, however due to the quick thinking of some members of the public, along with the fact of gentle weather conditions, all those concerned managed to be returned to their group, a little wet and cold and somewhat relieved.

"If your going into the beach, enjoy yourselves but make sure that you keep an eye on the tide."

Blackpool RNLI said it launched both D class lifeboats but everyone had reached safety by the time they arrived.

All three children were take to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance for checks.