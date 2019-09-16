Thousands flock to Rotary Steam Rally at Lytham Hall

Thousands of people flocked to Lytham Hall to enjoy a host of attractions at Rotary Lytham's third annual Steam Rally

Traction and stationary engines of all sizes, vintage lorries, motor bikes, tractors and military vehicles all featured, while the Wigan Ukelele Band provided musical entertainment.

Youngsters were able to enjoy a miniature steam train, donkey rides, face painting and a fun fair area, while craft stalls featured throughout both days and there was free live cabaret on the Saturday evening.

A dog agility show on Sunday proved particularly popular.

Cash raised from the event will be split between the Hall restoration fund and Rotary charities

Rotary spokesman Bill Lloyd, a prime organiser of the event along with colleague Paul Quigley, said: “It was a fabulous weekend. Each year we see an improvement in the number and variety of steam engines and the feedback this time was that the mix of attractions was just right.

"Saturday's wonderful weather helped boost the attendance and we were delighted with how it all went. ”