News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Thornton's highly-rated Tavern at the Mill pub diner given a one star food hygiene rating

A popular and highly-rated Thornton pub and dining establishment has been given a one star food hygiene rating.

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th May 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST

The Tavern At The Mill, which offers a carvery and a selection of ales and spirits, unveiled an extensive revamp in February, including the installation of a group of olive coloured huts fitted with flat screen TVs.

On Google the establishment, run by the Joseph Holt brewery, has an impressive 4.2 rating from ‎1,489 reviews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However the Tavern, in the shadow of historic Marsh Mill on Fleetwood Road, was given a disappointingly low score of one star (out of five) following an assessment by Wyre Council for the Food Standards Agency on March 31.

The Tavern at the Mill, in ThorntonThe Tavern at the Mill, in Thornton
The Tavern at the Mill, in Thornton
Most Popular
Read More
House prices in Blackpool: inside cheapest flat on the market right now in Black...

Although the inspectors found that both ‘hygienic food handling’ and ‘management of food safety’ were “generally satisfactory”, they found issues with ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’, rating it as “major improvement necessary”.

Hide Ad

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Hide Ad

The refurbishment of the Tavern at the Mill also includes a new glass side extension to create an open-plan dining area flooded with natural light and overlooking the huts and gardens.

The newly renovated area, which incorporates a carvery, has increased the number of the seats in the pub restaurant to 38 with another extra 12 places in the bar and snug.

The results of the visit can be found on the FSA website.

Hide Ad

Joseph Holt Breweries was approached for a comment.

It means that of Wyre's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:ThorntonWyre CouncilFood Standards AgencyGoogle