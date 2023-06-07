Brave Ollie Alderson passed away on Tuesday (June 6), nearly seven years after a heart transplant saved his life aged just 11.

He was admitted to hospital on Saturday, May 27 suffering from headaches, mild jaundice and low energy before being transferred to the intensive care unit at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, one of the country's top heart and transplant surgery units.

Doctors discovered that Ollie had suffered a small stroke and found small clots in his lungs. He was also diagnosed with a condition called autoimmune haemolytic anaemia, which required regular blood transfusions and treatment to try and help raise Ollie’s haemoglobin levels and to try and stop his body destroying his red blood cells.

Sadly, Ollie – who celebrated his 18th birthday in April – died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning. His dad Jason, 51, shared the tragic news later that day.

Posting on Facebook, Jason said: “There are no words..It is with a broken heart that we write that sadly Ollie passed away in the early hours of the morning.

“Rest in peace big man..

“Love you forever, you’ll never be forgotten.”

Ollie Alderson from Thornton died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June ), just weeks after celebrating his 18th birthday in April

Hundreds of Ollie’s supporters have since paid tribute to the young man whose courage was an inspiration.

When Ollie turned 18 in April, his proud dad paid tribute to him with a post on Ollie’s Venture – a family-run Facebook page set up to follow the youngster through the turmoil of his treatment and transplant, as well as sharing the many personal achievements and happy memories that followed.

“Happy 18th Birthday Ollie.

“We made it…

Ollie was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a chronic disease affecting the heart muscle in November 2015, when he was 11-years-old. He was kept alive for 10 months by a £25,000 mechanical ‘Berlin heart’ before receiving a transplant at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital in 2017

“Life’s too short…

“Go and have a blast.

“Do whatever makes you happy.

“You’ve got on with life, despite what’s been thrown at you, and you’ve grown into a wonderful young man. So, so proud of you…

Hundreds of Ollie’s supporters have paid tribute to the young man whose courage and love for life was an inspiration

“Keep being you, do whatever you do, enjoy life and live it to its full…

“Continue on with your life’s adventures.

“We’re right behind you.”

Ollie’s story

Ollie was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a chronic disease affecting the heart muscle in November 2015.

He was kept alive for 10 months by a £25,000 mechanical ‘Berlin heart’ before receiving a transplant at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital in 2017.

Doctors battled for months to stop his body rejecting the new heart – with some fearing he had only weeks to live.

But the brave 11-year-old was determined to make the most of this ‘gift of life’.

Despite missing over a year of school, he excelled in his GCSE exams at Millfield High School and played football for his local team at Thornton Cleveleys Football Club and golf in Poulton.

In 2020, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made one of Ollie’s dreams come true when they invited him to Barcelona to meet some of the world’s greatest footballers, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Among his many achievements, Ollie climbed mountains, competed in the British Transplant Games and, in February, passed his driving test.