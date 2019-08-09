Thornton teenager is named Miss Teen Wyre and ready to compete in Miss Teen Great Britain

A young woman who has hopes of becoming a doctor has been named Miss Teen Wyre and is now competing for the Miss Teen Great Britain title.

Kristyna Nova

Kristyna Nova, of Thornton, has won a place in the Grand Final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2019/20.

The 16-year-old wowed judges across several rounds and interviews, first becoming a semi-finalist, to now becoming the titleholder of Miss Teen Wyre. This earns her an automatic place in the national final of Miss Teen Great Britain, which will be held at The Globe in Blackpool, on October 22. The winner will also walk away with £1,000.

Kristyna, a former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil, said: “I entered Miss Teen GB because I wanted to represent my local area, and meet new people and make amazing new memories.

“I want to help the community by making appearances and working with charities like Trinity Hospice, Homeless Hounds and Together for Short Lives.

“I would love to do more sponsored runs in Blackpool to raise awareness for people and charities that need help, as well as visiting primary schools to tell children they can truly become who they want to be.

“Charity work is very close to my heart, and I’d also love to go to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and spend time with the children to brighten up their day.

“I’d love it if people could help me give them many teddies and plushies for them.

“To go through the rounds, I had to send them three professional pictures and answer many questions about who I am, what I want to be, my local community and what I would want to do as Miss Teen Great Britain, as well as charity work.

“I can’t believe I have got this far, and feel so proud to have become Miss Teen Wyre, and represent the Wyre district.

“Making it to the grand final is a dream come true, and I couldn’t have done this without the help and support from my friends and family.

“Fingers crossed I will be able to win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown and bring it home.

“The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.”

Kristyna is also preparing to join Blackpool Sixth Form to study Triple Health and Social next month. She added: “I would love to be a doctor as I was always interested in saving peoples lives. A doctor helps people of all ages to enjoy their lives, and continue making memories, to grow old and achieve all they want, and that has always been my mission from when I was a child.”