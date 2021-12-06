Lewis Smith, who lives in Thornton with his mum Kelly and little brother Theo, has launched a campaign for donations of toys and money to buy extra presents for children who might otherwise wake up on Christmas Day with nothing.

This is the second year he has made an appeal after the youngster’s call to action became a big hit last year.

And the charity which will benefit is Fleetwood Together.. The organisation is already collecting donations to distribute among families who need them. Proud mum Kelly said she is keen to make sure her children know how fortunate they are at Christmas and that there are some children who aren’t.

Lewis Smith who is collecting toys for Christmas

The youngster is a pupil at St John’s Primary School in Poulton.

Kelly said: “He knows exactly what kind of gifts he wants to buy children with the donations. He wants to go to Smyths and to B&M Bargains to buy the gifts.

Chris Rumley, who is co-ordinating Fleetwood Together’s Christmas appeal, praised Lewis for his efforts.

He said: “He is an amazing young man and his efforts help us to reach a wider audience than we could do normally. He also knows the kind of things children are putting on their Christmas lists!

“He is so young but wants to help other children, he is a credit to his family.” If you would like to help, visit Go Fund Me and search under Helping Other Families This Christmas.