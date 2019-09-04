Thornton man killed in kayaking accident in Scotland

A 28 year-old man, understood to be from Thornton, has died after a kayaking accident on a Highland Loch.

The man, named locally as Tom Finn, was involved in an incident with another man, who has not been named, on Loch Lochy near Fort William in Scotland on Monday September 2.

A bystander raised the alarm after seeing the two men in difficulty in the water.

Police, the Fort William Coastguard team, the Coastguard helicopter, the Stornoway Coastguard response team, and the Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “HM Coastguard attended and the man was recovered from the water by a local boat. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second man was also recovered from the water and was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William. He has since been discharged.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Police also confirmed that Mr Finn's family had been informed.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastal Agency said that HM Coastguard had a report from a vessel in Loch Lochy, reporting they found a capsized canoe, two people and a dog in the water.

The rescued dog survived after being pulled from the water, police confirmed.

Tributes have been posted to Mr Finn's facebook page after the tragic accident.

Mike Davies said: "Still trying to process the horrible news I got told this morning. Another beautiful soul took from us far to early, god bless you and your family. I'll raise a glass to you tonight and put some Blink 182 on to remember all the amazing times we had together."

Courtney Hannah said: "Absolutely can’t believe the news Tom, you always brightened up everyone’s day and had the ability to make everyone laugh even when they didn’t want to. Feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to know you."