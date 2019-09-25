Thornton Grandma home for treatment thanks to donations after family's appeal

A cancer patient who was stuck in Turkey after a shock heart attack has returned home to continue her treatment thanks to generous donations from the public.

Grandmother Julie Pearson, 58, of Lancaster Avenue, Thornton, was on holiday with her partner Steve when she suffered the heart attack.

She had been unable to afford travel insurance, having been diagnosed with bone cancer after she booked the holiday.



Last week the Gazette reported the family’s appeal for donations after they set up a Go Fund Me page, which eventually raised £7,719.



Julie will now continue her heart and chemotherapy treatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.



She said she would like to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart for all their kindness after the “worst nightmare” of her life.