Thornton girl guide inspires other young girls after earning dream trip to USA

A Thornton schoolgirl has vowed to continue to motivate young girls to achieve their dreams after a once in a lifetime trip "changed her life".

Emma Pearson, 15, of Colesville Avenue Thornton earned herself a place on the World Scout Jamboree trip, an educational event that brings together young people worldwide to develop life and leadership skills.

The Jamboree, situated in West Virginia USA took place between July 22 and August 2, and gave girl guides around the world the opportunity to meet new people and learn about different cultures. Attendees took park in activities such as sightseeing in New York, trips to Washington and Niagara Falls.

The Millfield high school pupil was the only girl guide from Lancashire, and one of only nine people from Girlguiding North West selected to take part- and spent two years raising over £3800 for the attendance fee herself by holding various fundraising events.

She said: "I felt really lucky, it was a once in a lifetime trip. I really enjoyed meeting different people from different countries, we got to stay in Canada and learn more about their way of life, too.

"Not all girls stay on to join the guides but I think they should, it's so interesting and you have the opportunity to go on life changing trips like this.

Emma decided to continue to help other young girls achieve their dreams too by volunteering as a young leader at 4th Thornton rainbows on Meadows Avenue.

Emma Harris, deputy county commissioner for Girlguiding Lancashire West and leader of 4th Thornton rainbows, said Emma was a "very dedicated young girl".

She added: "Emma helps our rainbows group with new programmes, and she's really good with running activities, her rainbow name is Snowdrop.

"The rainbows, who are five to seven years old, all love her. They look up to her as a young role model.

"We were all so proud when she was accepted onto the World Scout Jamboree. It has really helped her to develop her own leadership skills".