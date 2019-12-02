This is why firefighters were spotted at Blackpool Tower Dungeons this morning

Firefighters seen going into the Blackpool Tower Dungeons were not responding to reports of an incident, the fire service said.

Kitted-out crews equipped with hose reels cordoned off an area outside the Tower this morning, while fire engines were parked on Bank Hey Street.

Picture by Michael Holmes

But a Twoer spokesman said the service had fitted new fire extinguishers and were on site to test them - not because of an emergency.

A fire service spokesman confirmed it had received no reports of a fire at the famous building.

He said: "There is no incident and it is not on our systems."

